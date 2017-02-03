Grizzlies 107, Wolves 99: My Mind Was...

Grizzlies 107, Wolves 99: My Mind Was Somewhere Else

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Canis Hoopus

When news of Zach LaVine's torn ACL broke late Saturday afternoon, the impending matchup against the Grizzlies lost most of its appeal. Who cares about one game when the most fantastic beast in transition , a true nightmare for opposing teams in the pace and space era, suffered a serious setback in his career? To be honest, my mind was somewhere else for most of the night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canis Hoopus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Mavericks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NBA Rumors: Knicks Interested In Trading For Ja... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
News Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13) May '15 tom wingo 6
News Dwyane Wade: Can D-Wade Take Home His First NBA... (Mar '11) Mar '15 too much taint 9
LeBron James wants his playing time reduced (Nov '14) Nov '14 Chucc Nasty 1
News Kevin Love withdraws from Team USA (Jul '14) Jul '14 Black Mamba 2
News Five Out Offense: where might Shawn Marion land? (Jul '14) Jul '14 no1important 1
News Is Kobe Bryant the Most Successful Player of Hi... (May '14) Jun '14 Bill Russell Fan 64
See all Dallas Mavericks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Mavericks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,805 • Total comments across all topics: 278,592,018

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC