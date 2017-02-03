Grizzlies 107, Wolves 99: My Mind Was Somewhere Else
When news of Zach LaVine's torn ACL broke late Saturday afternoon, the impending matchup against the Grizzlies lost most of its appeal. Who cares about one game when the most fantastic beast in transition , a true nightmare for opposing teams in the pace and space era, suffered a serious setback in his career? To be honest, my mind was somewhere else for most of the night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canis Hoopus.
Add your comments below
Dallas Mavericks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NBA Rumors: Knicks Interested In Trading For Ja... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|6
|Dwyane Wade: Can D-Wade Take Home His First NBA... (Mar '11)
|Mar '15
|too much taint
|9
|LeBron James wants his playing time reduced (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Chucc Nasty
|1
|Kevin Love withdraws from Team USA (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Black Mamba
|2
|Five Out Offense: where might Shawn Marion land? (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|no1important
|1
|Is Kobe Bryant the Most Successful Player of Hi... (May '14)
|Jun '14
|Bill Russell Fan
|64
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Mavericks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC