Giannis Antetokoumpo leads Bucks past Pacers, 116-100
Giannis Antetokoumpo had 20 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds to help the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Indiana Pacers 116-100 on Saturday night Giannis Antetokoumpo leads Bucks past Pacers, 116-100 Giannis Antetokoumpo had 20 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds to help the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Indiana Pacers 116-100 on Saturday night Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2l1S3Ne Indiana Pacers' Monta Ellis and Milwaukee Bucks' Rashad Vaughn go for the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, in Indianapolis. INDIANAPOLIS - Giannis Antetokoumpo had 20 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds to help the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Indiana Pacers 116-100 on Saturday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Dallas Mavericks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NBA Rumors: Knicks Interested In Trading For Ja... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|6
|Dwyane Wade: Can D-Wade Take Home His First NBA... (Mar '11)
|Mar '15
|too much taint
|9
|LeBron James wants his playing time reduced (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Chucc Nasty
|1
|Kevin Love withdraws from Team USA (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Black Mamba
|2
|Five Out Offense: where might Shawn Marion land? (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|no1important
|1
|Is Kobe Bryant the Most Successful Player of Hi... (May '14)
|Jun '14
|Bill Russell Fan
|64
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Mavericks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC