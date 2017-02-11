Giannis Antetokoumpo had 20 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds to help the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Indiana Pacers 116-100 on Saturday night Giannis Antetokoumpo leads Bucks past Pacers, 116-100 Giannis Antetokoumpo had 20 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds to help the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Indiana Pacers 116-100 on Saturday night Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2l1S3Ne Indiana Pacers' Monta Ellis and Milwaukee Bucks' Rashad Vaughn go for the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, in Indianapolis. INDIANAPOLIS - Giannis Antetokoumpo had 20 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds to help the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Indiana Pacers 116-100 on Saturday night.

