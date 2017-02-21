George ejected, Heat stay hot with 11...

George ejected, Heat stay hot with 113-95 win over Pacers

14 hrs ago Read more: Boston Herald

Hassan Whiteside scored 22 points and grabbed 17 rebounds, Dion Waiters added 22 points and the red-hot Miami Heat pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat the Indiana Pacers 113-95 on Saturday night. Goran Dragic added 21 points and James Johnson had 15 for Miami, which outscored Indiana 30-16 in the fourth.

