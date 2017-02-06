Fort Waynea s Poythress picked for D-League All-Star Game

Two dozen top NBA Development League players, including 15 with NBA experience, have been selected to play in the 2017 NBA D-League All-Star Game presented by Kumho Tire. The game, which will air live on NBA TV, tips off on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 2:30 p.m. ET from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

