Former Providence Friars forward Ben Bentil signs 10-day contract with Dallas Mavericks
Bentil, who'd played in Friartown for two years, had been hanging around in the NBA's D-League on the roster of the Fort Wayne Mad Ants. In addition to Fort Wayne, the former Friar had also been playing in the Chinese Basketball Association for the Xinjiang Flying Tigers.
