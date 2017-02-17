For Stevens and his family, time for an All-Star vacation

Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens yells from the sidelines during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017. Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens yells from the sidelines during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.