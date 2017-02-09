Ex-Spurs, Mavs, Wizards center DeJuan...

Ex-Spurs, Mavs, Wizards center DeJuan Blair wants a return trip to the NBA

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Star-Telegram.com

Blair played in the NBA from 2009 through last season. He played with the San Antonio Spurs from 2009-'13, with the Dallas Mavericks during the '13-'14 season, and he spent the last two seasons with the Washington Wizards.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Mavericks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NBA Rumors: Knicks Interested In Trading For Ja... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
News Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13) May '15 tom wingo 6
News Dwyane Wade: Can D-Wade Take Home His First NBA... (Mar '11) Mar '15 too much taint 9
LeBron James wants his playing time reduced (Nov '14) Nov '14 Chucc Nasty 1
News Kevin Love withdraws from Team USA (Jul '14) Jul '14 Black Mamba 2
News Five Out Offense: where might Shawn Marion land? (Jul '14) Jul '14 no1important 1
News Is Kobe Bryant the Most Successful Player of Hi... (May '14) Jun '14 Bill Russell Fan 64
See all Dallas Mavericks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Mavericks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,552 • Total comments across all topics: 278,720,252

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC