DOJ Seeks to Foreclose on the Late Charles Wyly's Dallas Home

As the wife of the late Dallas billionaire and philanthropist Charles Wyly, Caroline Dee Wyly witnessed her husband's fortune contribute to reshaping the Dallas Arts District. The AT&T Performing Arts Center named a theater in their honor after the couple donated $20 million, and their generosity reached Republican politicians whom the family claims received more than $10 million for conservative causes since the 1970s.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Observer.