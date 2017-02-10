Dirk Nowitzki hits jumper to force overtime, where Mavericks top Jazz

The minute Lakers co-owner Jeanie Buss sat down and had lunch Magic Johnson - before Magic was hired as an advisor to ownership - the questions started to be asked: Does this mean a shakeup is coming to the Lakers' front office? Will Jim Buss be pushed out? Mitch Kupchak? Will Magic ultimately be the guy at the top of the food chain in Lakers' basketball operations? There are no definitive answers to that yet, but I wouldn't feel very comfortable if I were Jim Buss. "Working to call the shots, because it only works that way,'' Johnson told USA TODAY Sports when asked what he hopes his role with the franchise will be.

