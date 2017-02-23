Deron Williams headed to Cavaliers after Mavericks waive guard, per AP source
The Dallas Mavericks waived Williams on Thursday, and the five-time All-Star is now looking to join the Cavaliers as they pursue a second straight championship, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because Williams has to clear waivers before signing with Cleveland.
