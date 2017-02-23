Deron Williams headed to Cavaliers af...

Deron Williams headed to Cavaliers after Mavericks waive guard, per AP source

11 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

The Dallas Mavericks waived Williams on Thursday, and the five-time All-Star is now looking to join the Cavaliers as they pursue a second straight championship, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because Williams has to clear waivers before signing with Cleveland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

