DeMarcus Cousins trade to New Orleans confirms Mavericks' NBA draft lottery reservation
The bad news for the Mavericks about the blockbuster deal that will ship DeMarcus Cousins to New Orleans is that they only play the Kings one more time this season -- at Sacramento on April 4. If they had three more meetings with the league's newest worst team -- and that's covering some ground -- they might have a fighting chance at climbing up the Western Conference standings. First of all, we should note that no trade is official until the league says it's official.
