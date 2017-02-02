Dallas Mavericks: Wesley Matthews Chosen for 3-Point Contest

The Dallas Mavericks were unrepresented for the Western Conference All-Star team, but will now at least be sending a representative to try and claim the 3-point shootout trophy for the Mavs. News came out today for the upcoming All-Star weekend that the Dallas Mavericks very own Wesley Matthews will be competing in the 3-Point Contest on the Saturday before the All-Star game. Matthews will be the first Dallas Maverick in the 3-Point Contest since Dirk Nowitzki in 2008.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Smoking Cuban.