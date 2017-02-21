Dallas Mavericks start the post-All-Star break with big obstacles
With the Dallas Mavericks set to start their post-All-Star schedule on Friday night in Minnesota, they're also hoping to become the eventual winner of a heated race for a playoff invitation. The Mavericks are 12th in the Western Conference, but are only three games behind the Denver Nuggets for the conference's eighth and final postseason spot.
