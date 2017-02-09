Dallas Mavericks: Mid-Season Guard Grades

Dec 27, 2016; Dallas, TX, USA; From left and guard Seth Curry and guard Devin Harris and guard Deron Williams ) sit on the bench during the fourth quarter against the Houston Rockets at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports With the NBA season now more than halfway over, let's take a look back at how the Dallas Mavericks guards have done for the team so far this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Smoking Cuban.