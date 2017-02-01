Curry, Mejri lead Mavericks to 113-95...

Curry, Mejri lead Mavericks to 113-95 win over 76ers

16 hrs ago

Seth Curry scored 22 points, Salah Mejri had 16 points and a career-high 17 rebounds and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Philadelphia 76ers 113-95 on Wednesday night for their fifth win in six games. Mejri played 21 minutes at center with Andrew Bogut out of action and helped Dallas - the NBA's worst-rebounding team - set a season high for boards and outrebound the Sixers 51-39.

