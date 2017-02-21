Celtics keep assets, make no moves at...

Celtics keep assets, make no moves at trade deadline

10 hrs ago

The Celtics went into Thursday's trade deadline armed with the assets needed to make a major deal and put pressure on the Eastern Conference favourite Cleveland Cavaliers. For the second straight year Boston's roster will go unchanged heading into the second half of the season, despite what President of Basketball Operations Danny Ainge said were tempting discussions with several teams.

