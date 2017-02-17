Boston Celtics trade rumors 2017: Jimmy Butler deal will...

The Boston Celtics have had rumored interest in Chicago Bulls star Jimmy Butler since the 2016 NBA Draft, and according to Yahoo! Sports' Adrian Wojnarowski, that interest could "loom" over the 2017 NBA trade deadline. Wojnarowski, appearing with Chris Mannix on a Twitter show during Saturday's All-Star weekend festivities, said that while the teams haven't gotten "far down the road" on a deal, they remain ideal trade partners.

