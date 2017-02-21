Boston Celtics trade rumors 2017: Andrew Bogut conversations expected ...
As an elite rebounder and defender on an expiring contract, the Dallas Mavericks center checks off a number of boxes that could interest the Celtics. Making the 32-year-old one of the more obvious targets, the size of Bogut's contract would allow for a simple swap of Tyler Zeller or Amir Johnson plus some sort of draft consideration for the Mavericks.
