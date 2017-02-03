Booker nets 33, hits winning jumper to lift Suns over Kings

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, right, scores the game-winning basket at the buzzer over Sacramento Kings forward Matt Barnes in the Suns' 105-103 win in an NBA basketball game Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in Sacramento, Calif. less Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, right, scores the game-winning basket at the buzzer over Sacramento Kings forward Matt Barnes in the Suns' 105-103 win in an NBA basketball game Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in ... more Phoenix Suns center Tyson Chandler, left, pulls a rebound away from Sacramento Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in Sacramento, Calif.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.