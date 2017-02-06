Barton scores 31 in Nuggets' 110-87 w...

Barton scores 31 in Nuggets' 110-87 win over Mavericks

Will Barton scored 31 points, connecting on five 3-pointers, and the Denver Nuggets overcame the absence of three starters to beat the Dallas Mavericks 110-87 on Monday night. Gary Harris added 20 points and Wilson Chandler had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Nuggets, who were without forward Danilo Gallinari because of a left groin strain and guard Emmanuel Mudiay due to a recurrence of a lower back injury.

