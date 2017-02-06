Will Barton scored 31 points, connecting on five 3-pointers, and the Denver Nuggets overcame the absence of three starters to beat the Dallas Mavericks 110-87 Barton scores 31 in Nuggets' 110-87 win over Mavericks Will Barton scored 31 points, connecting on five 3-pointers, and the Denver Nuggets overcame the absence of three starters to beat the Dallas Mavericks 110-87 Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2kHabvE Dallas Mavericks guard Yogi Ferrell, left, drives the lane to the basket past Denver Nuggets forward Nikola Jokic, of Serbia, in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, in Denver.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.