Barnes, Nowitzki lead Mavericks past Pelicans 96-83
Harrison Barnes scored 19 points and Dirk Nowitzki had 18 points and nine rebounds as the Dallas Mavericks ended a three-game losing streak by beating the New Orleans Pelicans 96-83 on Saturday night. Davis had 39 points and 14 rebounds but scored only 12 in the second half.
