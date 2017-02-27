Andrew Bogut close to Cleveland Cavaliers move: reports
Andrew Bogut's chances of a second NBA title may be set to soar with reports that a move to defending champions Cleveland Cavaliers is on the cards. The veteran Australian centre is tipped to be offered a contract with LeBron James' eastern conference leaders this week after reportedly seeking free agency when traded from the Dallas Mavericks to Philadelphia 76ers.
