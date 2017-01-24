Wiggins' basket at buzzer gives Wolve...

Wiggins' basket at buzzer gives Wolves win over Suns

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Andrew Wiggins sank an 18-foot pull-up jumper at the buzzer to give the Minnesota Timberwolves a 112-111 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night Wiggins' basket at buzzer gives Wolves win over Suns Andrew Wiggins sank an 18-foot pull-up jumper at the buzzer to give the Minnesota Timberwolves a 112-111 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2kqnTUi Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Tom Thibodeau yells during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, in Phoenix. PHOENIX - Andrew Wiggins sank an 18-foot pull-up jumper at the buzzer to give the Minnesota Timberwolves a 112-111 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Mavericks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NBA Rumors: Knicks Interested In Trading For Ja... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
News Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13) May '15 tom wingo 6
News Dwyane Wade: Can D-Wade Take Home His First NBA... (Mar '11) Mar '15 too much taint 9
LeBron James wants his playing time reduced (Nov '14) Nov '14 Chucc Nasty 1
News Kevin Love withdraws from Team USA (Jul '14) Jul '14 Black Mamba 2
News Five Out Offense: where might Shawn Marion land? (Jul '14) Jul '14 no1important 1
News Is Kobe Bryant the Most Successful Player of Hi... (May '14) Jun '14 Bill Russell Fan 64
See all Dallas Mavericks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Mavericks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,501 • Total comments across all topics: 278,243,107

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC