Andrew Wiggins sank an 18-foot pull-up jumper at the buzzer to give the Minnesota Timberwolves a 112-111 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night Wiggins' basket at buzzer gives Wolves win over Suns Andrew Wiggins sank an 18-foot pull-up jumper at the buzzer to give the Minnesota Timberwolves a 112-111 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2kqnTUi Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Tom Thibodeau yells during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, in Phoenix. PHOENIX - Andrew Wiggins sank an 18-foot pull-up jumper at the buzzer to give the Minnesota Timberwolves a 112-111 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.