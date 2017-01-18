Whenever Rajon Rondo's playing career ends, goal is clear: NBA head coach
Minutes after the Mavericks ' dramatic victory over the Bulls late Tuesday, coach Rick Carlisle explained why he didn't call a timeout in the waning seconds between Jimmy Butler 's go-ahead basket and Wesley Matthews ' 3-point game-winner. Rondo's high basketball IQ is cited as frequently as the volatile incidents with coaches from his past, which is why the following might surprise some but really shouldn't: Rondo wants to be an NBA head coach when his playing days are over.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Dallas Mavericks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NBA Rumors: Knicks Interested In Trading For Ja... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|6
|Dwyane Wade: Can D-Wade Take Home His First NBA... (Mar '11)
|Mar '15
|too much taint
|9
|LeBron James wants his playing time reduced (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Chucc Nasty
|1
|Kevin Love withdraws from Team USA (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Black Mamba
|2
|Five Out Offense: where might Shawn Marion land? (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|no1important
|1
|Is Kobe Bryant the Most Successful Player of Hi... (May '14)
|Jun '14
|Bill Russell Fan
|64
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Mavericks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC