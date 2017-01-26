Watch Marc Gasol score career-high 42 points in Grizzlies' win over Raptors

Marc Gasol scored a career-high 42 points, including the deciding two free throws with 36 seconds left, as the Memphis Grizzlies sent Toronto to its fifth straight loss with a 101-99 victory over the Raptors on Wednesday night. Gasol's final free throws ended a 12-0 run by the Raptors that tied the game at 99. Kyle Lowry 's fadeaway 28-footer from the left wing bounced off the rim as time expired, saving Memphis from wasting Gasol's career effort.

