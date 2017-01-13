Thomas steadies Celtics, Horford triu...

Thomas steadies Celtics, Horford triumphant in return home

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Isaiah Thomas scored 13 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter, Al Horford made a triumphant return to his old arena and the Boston Celtics snapped the Atlanta Hawks' seven-game winning streak with a 103-101 victory Thomas steadies Celtics, Horford triumphant in return home Isaiah Thomas scored 13 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter, Al Horford made a triumphant return to his old arena and the Boston Celtics snapped the Atlanta Hawks' seven-game winning streak with a 103-101 victory Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2iuBZSe Atlanta Hawks forward Kris Humphries scores during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, in Atlanta.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Mavericks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NBA Rumors: Knicks Interested In Trading For Ja... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
News Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13) May '15 tom wingo 6
News Dwyane Wade: Can D-Wade Take Home His First NBA... (Mar '11) Mar '15 too much taint 9
LeBron James wants his playing time reduced (Nov '14) Nov '14 Chucc Nasty 1
News Kevin Love withdraws from Team USA (Jul '14) Jul '14 Black Mamba 2
News Five Out Offense: where might Shawn Marion land? (Jul '14) Jul '14 no1important 1
News Is Kobe Bryant the Most Successful Player of Hi... (May '14) Jun '14 Bill Russell Fan 64
See all Dallas Mavericks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Mavericks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Cuba
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,930 • Total comments across all topics: 277,915,799

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC