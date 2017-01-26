Thomas scores 37 as Celtics win in OT
Isaiah Thomas had 37 points, and Jae Crowder scored four of his 20 points on free throws in the final 28 seconds of overtime to help the Boston Celtics beat the Milwaukee Bucks 112-108 on Saturday night. Boston won its third straight after squandering a 16-point second half lead and a 42-point first quarter, its best of the season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sentinel & Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Dallas Mavericks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NBA Rumors: Knicks Interested In Trading For Ja... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|6
|Dwyane Wade: Can D-Wade Take Home His First NBA... (Mar '11)
|Mar '15
|too much taint
|9
|LeBron James wants his playing time reduced (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Chucc Nasty
|1
|Kevin Love withdraws from Team USA (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Black Mamba
|2
|Five Out Offense: where might Shawn Marion land? (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|no1important
|1
|Is Kobe Bryant the Most Successful Player of Hi... (May '14)
|Jun '14
|Bill Russell Fan
|64
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Mavericks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC