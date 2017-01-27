Thomas scores 21 as Celtics rout Magi...

Thomas scores 21 as Celtics rout Magic 128-98

Read more: The Tribune

Isaiah Thomas had 21 points and eight assists in just three quarters, extending his streak of scoring at least 20 points to 30 straight games as Boston set a season high in scoring while beating the Orlando Magic 128-98 on Friday night. Rookie Jaylen Brown added a career-high 20 points, Jae Crowder scored 19 and Kelly Olynyk made all seven shots he attempted, finishing with 16 points.

Chicago, IL

