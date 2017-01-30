Thomas pens strong finish as Celtics ...

Thomas pens strong finish as Celtics jolt Pistons

Isaiah Thomas performed more of his fourth-quarter magic and the Boston Celtics blew an 11-point lead but held off the Detroit Pistons 113-109 for their fourth straight victory on Monday night. Thomas, who entered the game averaging a league-best and record-pace 10.0 points per game in the fourth quarter, scored 24 of his 41 points in the final 12 minutes.

Chicago, IL

