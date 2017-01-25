Thomas, Crowder push Celtics past Rockets, 120-109
Isaiah Thomas had 38 points and nine assists, Jae Crowder scored 23 and the Boston Celtics beat the Houston Rockets 120-109 on Wednesday night. It was Thomas' 15th game this season with at least 30 points and his 29th consecutive outing with 20 or more.
