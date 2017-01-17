The problem with LeBron Jamesa action...

The problem with LeBron Jamesa actions after collision with Draymond

14 hrs ago Read more: KNBR-AM San Francisco

The Decision? I said we should give him a break. Was it a tone-deaf moment? Sure, but didn't it also raise literally millions of dollars for the Boys & Girls Club? I always envisioned a scenario wherein LeBron was sitting on his couch playing some video games, and Maverick Carter walked up behind him and said, "Hey BronBron," because in my visions Maverick always calls him BronBron, "ESPN is gonna donate 3mil to the Boys & Girls Club in your name if we announce your free agency decision live on televisiona " Then LeBron - never looking away from his Call of Duty game - says, "Yeah, seems cool," and literally doesn't think about it again until he's sitting on stage talking to Jim Grey.

