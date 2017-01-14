The best NBA impersonator did perfect Nowitzki Brandon Armstrong, known for his hilarious impersonations of NBA players, pretty much nailed his... Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2iw00bA epa05714084 Maverick's player Dirk Nowitzki of Germany reacts during their basketball NBA game between the Phoenix Suns and the Dallas Mavericks in Mexico City, Mexico, 12 January 2017. EPA/JOSE MENDEZ He does the future Hall of Famer's wincing face, his iconic one-legged step-back and his three-point celebration, and even reenacts this C.J. McCollum play that completely fooled the Dallas Mavericks star.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.