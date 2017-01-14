The best NBA impersonator did perfect Nowitzki
The best NBA impersonator did perfect Nowitzki Brandon Armstrong, known for his hilarious impersonations of NBA players, pretty much nailed his... Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2iw00bA epa05714084 Maverick's player Dirk Nowitzki of Germany reacts during their basketball NBA game between the Phoenix Suns and the Dallas Mavericks in Mexico City, Mexico, 12 January 2017. EPA/JOSE MENDEZ He does the future Hall of Famer's wincing face, his iconic one-legged step-back and his three-point celebration, and even reenacts this C.J. McCollum play that completely fooled the Dallas Mavericks star.
