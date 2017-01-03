Teague, Turner carry Pacers past Nets 121-109 for 4th in row

Indiana Pacers guard Jeff Teague shoots in front of Brooklyn Nets guard Sean Kilpatrick during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017. Indiana Pacers guard Jeff Teague shoots in front of Brooklyn Nets guard Sean Kilpatrick during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.