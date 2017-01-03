STEIN: Blazers interested in Tyson Ch...

STEIN: Blazers interested in Tyson Chandler

11 hrs ago Read more: Blazers Edge

Word is Portland, of late, has been tracking Tyson Chandler as a potential trade target, since the Phoenix center could certainly help the Blazers with their defensive issues. Chandler, 34, has two seasons left on his contract after this season valued at $26.5 million, but it remains to be seen how willing the Suns are to part with their interior anchor after Chandler encouraged the club to resist outside trade interest last summer.

