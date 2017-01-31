Sixers' Joel Embiid out vs. Kings, won't travel to Dallas, San Antonio
The 7-foot-2, 270-pounder also will not travel with the team for Wednesday's game at the Dallas Mavericks and Thursday's matchup at the San Antonio Spurs. His playing status has not been determined for the remaining games of the road trip, at the Miami Heat and Detroit Pistons .
