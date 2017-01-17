Rose powers slumping Knicks past Celt...

Rose powers slumping Knicks past Celtics 117-106

19 hrs ago Read more: Washington Times

Derrick Rose matched his season high with 30 points, and the slumping Knicks beat the Boston Celtics 117-106 on Wednesday night. New York played without injured starters Kristaps Porzingis and Joakim Noah, but Mindaugas Kuzminskas and Willy Hernangomez each scored 17 points to help make up for their absence.



