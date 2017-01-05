Phoenix Suns v Dallas Mavericks 1/5 Game Preview
Season Series - Series tied 0-0 All-Time Series - Phoenix leads 77-70 Last Matchup - January 5, 2017, Dallas won 91-78 Suns' Last Game - Win over the Miami Heat 99-90 Mavericks' Last Game - Win over Washington Wizards 113-105 Suns' Scoring Averages - PTS/G: 105.8 Opp PTS/G: 112.2 Mavericks' Scoring Averages - PTS/G: 95.6 Opp PTS/G: 100.7 From the moment the Suns took the lead for the first time over the Miami Heat midway through the second quarter, the game never really felt in doubt. Phoenix fought off a brilliant first half from Goran Dragic and an incredible night from Willie Reed, to come away with the victory at home and snap a brief two-game losing streak.
