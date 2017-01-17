Phoenix Suns close out road trip with Sunday matinee against the Toronto Raptors

The Phoenix Suns look to close this three-game road trip at 2-1 with a win over the Toronto Raptors The Atlantic-leading Raptors enter this game with a sour taste in their mouths after getting beaten down on the road against the Charlotte Hornets 113-78 on Friday. They are just 6-5 as a team in 2017 but 4-1 at the Air Canada Centre.

