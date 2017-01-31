NBA Trade Rumors: Cavs reportedly int...

NBA Trade Rumors: Cavs reportedly interested in Mavs' Deron Williams

15 hrs ago Read more: CBS Sports

Cleveland is also looking for a play-maker via trade and have reportedly reached out to the Dallas Mavericks about Deron Williams , who would be a nice fit off the bench for the Cavs. The Mavs reportedly are interested in Iman Shumpert so perhaps the two teams could work out a deal. The Cavs could take the trade route too, of course, and they are known to have inquired about the Dallas Mavericks' Deron Williams.

