NBA Trade Rumors: Cavs reportedly interested in Mavs' Deron Williams
Cleveland is also looking for a play-maker via trade and have reportedly reached out to the Dallas Mavericks about Deron Williams , who would be a nice fit off the bench for the Cavs. The Mavs reportedly are interested in Iman Shumpert so perhaps the two teams could work out a deal. The Cavs could take the trade route too, of course, and they are known to have inquired about the Dallas Mavericks' Deron Williams.
