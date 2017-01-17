Miami churns up plenty of memories fo...

Miami churns up plenty of memories for Mavs' Dirk Nowitzki

Read more: Washington Times

For all the cities around the world where he's played, whether with the German national team or the Dallas Mavericks, the only place where Nowitzki celebrated the ultimate prize is Miami - where he led the Mavs to the 2011 NBA championship , avenging a loss to the Heat five years earlier. So on Thursday, before playing in Miami for the 25th time, Nowitzki was understandably reflective.

