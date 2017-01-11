Mexican roots run deep with the Phoenix Suns
Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker shoot baskets during a training session the day before their game against the Dallas Mavericks, at Mexico City Arena in Mexico City, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker shoot baskets during a training session the day before their game against the Dallas Mavericks, at Mexico City Arena in Mexico City, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Dallas Mavericks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NBA Rumors: Knicks Interested In Trading For Ja... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|6
|Dwyane Wade: Can D-Wade Take Home His First NBA... (Mar '11)
|Mar '15
|too much taint
|9
|LeBron James wants his playing time reduced (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Chucc Nasty
|1
|Kevin Love withdraws from Team USA (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Black Mamba
|2
|Five Out Offense: where might Shawn Marion land? (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|no1important
|1
|Is Kobe Bryant the Most Successful Player of Hi... (May '14)
|Jun '14
|Bill Russell Fan
|64
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Mavericks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC