Mavericks to sign Yogi Ferrell to 10-day contract

With NBA teams now available to sign players to 10-day contracts, former Hoosier Yogi Ferrell will get another shot in the NBA as the Dallas Mavericks are expected to sign him. The Mavericks are planning to sign guard Yogi Ferrell of D-League's Long Island on a 10-day contract, league sources tell The Vertical.

