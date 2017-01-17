Mavericks get the job done on Bulls w...

Mavericks get the job done on Bulls with 99-98 victory

1 hr ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

By the end of Tuesday night's taut Bulls - Mavericks meeting at the United Center, a Marquette alumni game had broken out. Wesley Matthews ' 3-pointer with 11.7 seconds left gave the Mavericks a 99-98 victory, allowing them to sweep the season series.

Chicago, IL

