Wesley Matthews scored 19 points and Dirk Nowitzki added 17 and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 98-87 Sunday Matthews leads Mavericks to 98-87 win over T-Wolves Wesley Matthews scored 19 points and Dirk Nowitzki added 17 and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 98-87 Sunday Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2jNq8wi Minnesota Timberwolves forward Andrew Wiggins, right, drives against Dallas Mavericks forward Wesley Matthews during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, in Dallas. DALLAS - Wesley Matthews scored 19 points and Dirk Nowitzki added 17 and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 98-87 Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.