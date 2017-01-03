Lakers roll past Heat 127-100 after C...

Lakers roll past Heat 127-100 after Clarkson, Dragic ejected

56 min ago Read more: Washington Times

Lou Williams scored 24 points and Luol Deng added 19 points and 14 rebounds in the Los Angeles Lakers ' fourth victory in 20 games, 127-100 over the Miami Heat on Friday night. Goran Dragic scored 16 points for Miami before getting ejected along with Los Angeles ' Jordan Clarkson after a third-quarter scuffle in which both players appeared to be narrowly stopped from throwing punches.

