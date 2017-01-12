Johnson's big 4th quarter gives Jazz ...

Johnson's big 4th quarter gives Jazz 106-101 win over Suns

8 hrs ago

Joe Johnson scored 10 of his 15 points in the fourth quarter, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with 49.8 seconds to play, and the Utah Jazz made it seven in a row over Phoenix with a 106-101 victory against the Suns on Monday night. The Jazz scored the final seven points after T.J. Warren's steal and breakaway dunk put Phoenix ahead 101-99 with 1:13 left.

