Jae Crowder, John Wall fined for roles in Boston Celtics-Washington Wizards altercation

Boston Celtics wing Jae Crowder's scuffle with Washington Wizards guard John Wall resulted in fines for both players, the NBA announced Saturday afternoon. Crowder was docked $25,000 for the conflict with Wall on the court and for "attempting to escalate the situation" after the two players left the court.

