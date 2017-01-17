Hornets drop fifth straight in loss t...

Hornets drop fifth straight in loss to Celtics

Isaiah Thomas scored 17 of his 35 points in the fourth quarter, and the surging Boston Celtics beat the Charlotte Hornets 108-98 on Monday night for their ninth victory in 11 games. It was Thomas' 25th straight game with 20 or more points.

Chicago, IL

