Heat winning streak and cap situation create interesting longterm questions
This out-of-nowhere seven-game winning streak not only has delivered a jolt of joy to the Heat and its fans, but also raised questions that would have been unfathomable weeks ago. Does the Heat give serious thought to using most of its $40 million in cap space on its own impending free agents? Simply re-signing Dion Waiters , James Johnson and Willie Reed could consume much of the space --- if Waiters keeps playing at this level and if Reed has more big games as a Hassan Whiteside fill-in.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Dallas Mavericks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NBA Rumors: Knicks Interested In Trading For Ja... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|6
|Dwyane Wade: Can D-Wade Take Home His First NBA... (Mar '11)
|Mar '15
|too much taint
|9
|LeBron James wants his playing time reduced (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Chucc Nasty
|1
|Kevin Love withdraws from Team USA (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Black Mamba
|2
|Five Out Offense: where might Shawn Marion land? (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|no1important
|1
|Is Kobe Bryant the Most Successful Player of Hi... (May '14)
|Jun '14
|Bill Russell Fan
|64
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Mavericks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC