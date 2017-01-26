Heat winning streak and cap situation create interesting longterm questions

This out-of-nowhere seven-game winning streak not only has delivered a jolt of joy to the Heat and its fans, but also raised questions that would have been unfathomable weeks ago. Does the Heat give serious thought to using most of its $40 million in cap space on its own impending free agents? Simply re-signing Dion Waiters , James Johnson and Willie Reed could consume much of the space --- if Waiters keeps playing at this level and if Reed has more big games as a Hassan Whiteside fill-in.

